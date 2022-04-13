Rae Williams

Sharing her perspective of the vacation that never happened, Rae told Us: “After Jake offered me the trip, and everything wrapped up, I asked him to go to lunch and we were grabbing food [the] same day and I just told him, like, ‘It’s a lot.’ And, of course, he still had feelings for April and I still had feelings for Zay. And I felt like even though it’s just a reality show to everybody, it was real for us. It was a lot, it was very draining. So I didn’t think it would be the best thing to be like, ‘Bye Zay, bye April, we’re hopping on a plane and just going to, you know, wherever!’ I didn’t feel like it was the right time.”

She added that she and Jake “are definitely good” as of March 2022.

“Jake is just a total gem, like, he’s a gentleman,” Rae continued. “I think that he absolutely deserves the world. I think him and I both just need a little bit of time to heal, especially with the show now coming out, it’s reopening a lot of old emotions. His DMs are closed ladies. Don’t DM him. Give him some time, that’s where we’re at. I care for him a lot and I just wanna see him be happy.”

During the reunion in April 2022, Rae revealed that she has been seeing a woman. “She’s amazing. I had a really good connection with her,” she said, noting that she’s keeping it “casual” as she figures out her sexuality as a bisexual woman.