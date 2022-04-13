Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin

The pair broke up for six months after the show wrapped. They are back together but have called off their engagement.

“Unfortunately, I was very, very anxious [on the proposal day] because from my view, I mean, all I felt and saw was that he was connecting with someone else,” Shanique told Us in March 2022. “And obviously, you know, there was a possibility that his mind wouldn’t change at the end of it. So I was genuinely happy and surprised that he did propose, [but] I don’t even know. It was just a whirlwind of emotions, honestly, this entire experience.”

When asked about their current timeline, Randall told Us to “stay tuned.”