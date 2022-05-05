The Hosts

Married couple and Love Is Blind cohosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return for the second season of The Ultimatum.

In an interview with E!, Nick opened up about why the new show is more intense than Love Is Blind.

“It’s gonna sound weird, but the stakes almost feel a little higher in Ultimatum because these are people who have been together for a period of time,” the 98 Degrees alum said. “The emotional anxiety in the room was palpable, you could feel it. It was an emotional roller coaster and we were on it.”

Vanessa shared that she and Nick were also more vulnerable filming The Ultimatum than they were with the Love Is Blind cast.

“We were more open with them,” the NCIS: Hawai’i actress explained. “There were multiple dinners where we sat down and had a glass of wine with them and were just talking about the process and what we’ve experienced in our lives.”