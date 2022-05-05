When Will ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 Premiere?

Netflix confirmed there would be a second season of The Ultimatum before the first season even premiered. In a teaser released on March 24, alums from Netflix reality shows Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle made the announcement as boy band N-2-Luv.

“Marry or move on, it’s time to decide if the grass is greener on the other side. It’s called The Ultimatum and it’s dropping two seasons,” the reality stars crooned in the clip.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date yet but the video suggests that the first two seasons were filmed back-to-back.