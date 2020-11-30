TV

‘The Undoing’ Finale Divides Twitter: Hailey Baldwin, Kerry Washington and More Stars React

By
Hailey Bieber The Undoing Finale Divides Twitter
 Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
8
1 / 8
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

Hailey Baldwin

“!!!!!!!!!!!!! @undoinghbo,” the model wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Back to top