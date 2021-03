Adam Levine

Status: Coached for seasons 1-16

Reason for exit: A source told Us exclusively in 2019 that leaving wasn’t an easy decision. “Things have been very tense between the judges,” the insider said in 2019. “It was his choice to go but no one was begging him to stay.”

That same year, the father of two told Ellen DeGeneres that he was happy to “be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.”