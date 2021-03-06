Christina Aguilera

Status: Coached for seasons 1-3, 5, 8 and 10

Reason for exit: Aguilera left for seasons 6 and 7 to spend time with her family. Following her permanent exit, the five-time Grammy winner told Billboard that she was “longing for freedom” after spending five years on the show. “[After filming,] I would just take everything off — the makeup, all of it — and would blast hip-hop, or Nirvana, ‘Creep,’ Slayer. Anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode,” she told the magazine in 2018.