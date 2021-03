Pharrell Williams

Status: Coached for seasons 7-10

Reason for exit: “Honestly, I have to work. I got so much work to do. It was so much fun and while I was doing it, helping other people was like a drug for me,” he told the Today Show of why he was leaving in 2017. “I couldn’t get enough of helping them, but I have work to do, music to make and so many records.”