Shakira

Status: Coached for seasons 4 and 6

Reason for exit: In 2013, after her first season coaching, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer told Access Hollywood she was “really struggling with the fact that I had to leave my nest with my little baby.” At the time, her son Milan was only 5 months old. After her second season on the show — and welcoming a second child — she decided again it was too tough to be away from her children.