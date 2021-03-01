‘The Voice’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Season 1: Javier Colon

Colon was crowned the winner of The Voice in season 1. He walked away from the show with $100,000 and a contract with Universal Music Group. Eventually, he cut ties with the label. PopSugar reported that he moved on and signed with Concord Music. Colon explained his departure in a 2014 interview with Buddy TV (via Mic).

“I went in with high hopes, as I believe everyone did,” he told the outlet at the time. “But when you pour your heart and soul into a new album that you think is really great, and your label who is supposed to support, market and promote your music does neither, it’s really hard not to be upset.”

Recently, Colon has been releasing covers of popular songs via Instagram.