‘The Voice’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Season 12: Chris Blue

Blue won The Voice season 12 and released an EP two years later called Fresh Start. He is not active on social media, but told Knox News in December 2020 that he was working on a new ep called The Chris Blue Project. The first single, “Back 2 The Future,” came out in 2020. The EP was due to follow in spring 2021, he said.

“One of the things that I have learned in the music industry is timing is everything. It’s not just about having a song that sonically feels good and sounds good,” he told the outlet. “When you release music actually makes a world of difference.”