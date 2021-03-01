‘The Voice’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Season 2: Jermaine Paul

During season 2 of The Voice, Paul won with a little help from Shelton. After winning, he returned home to Spring Valley, New York, to perform for children at the Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center, according to LoHud.com.

“It definitely means the world to me to go back and lend a hand and to show love and do what I can for the community,” he said at the time.

Paul went on to release his first solo album in 2015. He was also nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Asked how his life had changed since winning The Voice, Paul explained, “Mainly, now I’m more in control of my own destiny. I move at my own page whereas before it was like, if Alicia wasn’t on the road, then I had to go find another gig. I was away from my family a lot. Nowadays, it’s definitely changed because I’m more able to set my own schedule.”

Prior to his big win, Paul had seen some success performing with well-known musicians like Alicia Keys and Mary J. Blige. He now runs JP Entertainment and has released two albums: 2019’s For the Record: Volume 1 and a sequel in July 2020.