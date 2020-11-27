Drake

In a lengthy Instagram Story hailing the “Heartless” singer, the Canadian rapper hinted that awards like the Grammys “may no longer matter” if they continue to pass up worthy artists. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways,” Drake wrote on November 25. “The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”