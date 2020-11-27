Music

Bella Hadid, Drake and More Stars React to The Weeknd’s Shocking Grammy Awards Snub

By
Kid Cudi The Weeknd Grammy Awards Drama
 Jean-Marc HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock
7
5 / 7
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

Kid Cudi

“Abel was robbed man this s–t [is] weak,” the “Pursuit of Happiness” artist tweeted on November 24. 

Back to top