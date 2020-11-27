Music Bella Hadid, Drake and More Stars React to The Weeknd’s Shocking Grammy Awards Snub By Meredith Nardino 2 hours ago Shutterstock 7 6 / 7 Tinashe Tinashe posted three trash can emojis on Twitter in response to the snub. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News