The White Lotus' Season 2 Newcomer Meghann Fahy: 5 Things to Know

2. What Was Her 1st TV Appearance?

After booking a guest role on Gossip Girl, Fahy recalled feeling very overwhelmed by the experience.

“It was my first time being on a television set ever. I was so nervous I could barely speak. I had this scene where I had to be typing on the computer and I was slamming so hard on the keys. I remember I was wearing really, really expensive shoes and I broke the heel off of one of them which was absolutely mortifying,” she said during an interview with Cosmopolitan in August 2017. “But I had my scenes with Ed Westwick and he was so kind. He knew how nervous I was and he made me feel so comfortable.”

She continued: “I always remembered that moving forward, working with other people — just how much it meant to me that he was so kind and went out of his way to make me feel comfortable on a set that was not my own.”