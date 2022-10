5. What Are Her Thoughts on Social Media?

Fahy has previously opened up about her complicated relationship with social media, telling MTV in 2019, “It can be toxic, but I also think that it can be a really lovely medium too. It’s just knowing the difference and knowing how to protect yourself when you’re not feeling good and how to, you know, pull back and shut it off.”

Ahead of The White Lotus‘ return, the actress has shared special looks at the show on Instagram.