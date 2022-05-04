Everything to Know About Season 2 of Prime Video’s ‘The Wilds’

A New Normal for the Girls

During an interview with Us, James opened up about getting to see Toni and the other girls slow down on the island in season 2.

“It was really amazing getting to see them experience a bit of joy. The young women really deserve that and share in a little bit of laughter. But I will say that they go on a lot more emotional and spiritual challenges,” the actress hinted. “It is the fact that the threat comes more from inside rather than from these external forces. Seeing how they all sort of fair in that weather was really fun to explore.”