Everything to Know About Season 2 of Prime Video’s ‘The Wilds’

Bringing Bo to Life

While reflecting on Bo’s story, Rook opened up about how he was able to explore different versions of the character throughout season 2.

“I remember early on talking about Bo’s cleanliness. A big thing about Bo is that he’s kind of a neat freak. He does everything in a very specific way. When you’re on the island, he has a little bit less control so his hair is a bit more shabby,” the actor told Us. “But when he’s home [in flashbacks], he is super clean cut, everything’s buttoned up, straight and you see him more in his very controlled environment.”