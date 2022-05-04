Everything to Know About Season 2 of Prime Video’s ‘The Wilds’

Introducing the Boys in a Unique Way

In April 2022, Streicher and Harris recalled how the writers balanced the stories on two different islands.

“In the storytelling, we were careful about time management and story management, making sure that women’s island is given the space and time it deserves because we do care about those women so much,” Streicher exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that they had set a “high bar” with the season 1 performances.

Harris, for her part, added, “It helped us that because Gretchen sees the boys as a counterpoint control group, you already knew what the plane crash looked like. So we were able to sort of speed through certain things that we’d spent a lot more time with the girls. So it allowed us to kind of, even when we were in the boys’ stories, I think you were comparing a little bit. So that when you went back to the girls, there’s one great scene where it’s, like, sort of life and death for the boys and you go back to the girls and it’s very idyllic.”

The showrunner added: “We really got to explore the girls’ emotional traumas and survival this season, which I think is very rewarding if you love those characters.”