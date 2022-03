Introducing the Boys

Season 2 of The Wilds will explore a group of boys who end up trapped on the island as part of the experiment. They are referred to as the Twilight of Adam in Gretchen’s files.

Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook and Alex Fitzalan will be joining the cast.