Martha’s Journey

“I really liked my experience with the character [in season 1]. Almost all of her scenes that she has with someone, it’s someone being there for her. In season 2, she finally steps up to be someone who’s there for other people that helped her,” Clause teased to Us. “All of our strengths and all of our weaknesses are just passed around, but we’re still able to progress through all that when it comes to dealing with our mental health.”