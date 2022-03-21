Questions That Still Need Answers

The season 1 finale set up the new group of test subjects as the girls continue to be stuck in the bunker. Shelby’s faith was left up in the air after she shockingly suffered from an allergic reaction.

Leah’s escape remains unknown as she pieces together what actually happened her over the past few months.

Fans also have questions about Martha and Nora’s fate after they were both not present during the post-island interviews. Nora’s identity as the operative could also be blown after she tried to trap Leah — only for her to escape at the end of the finale.