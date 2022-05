Dot Campbell

In flashbacks, the audience learns that Dot (Shannon Berry) appeared on the island after promising her father she would go on the trip before his death. Dot is the only girl who met Gretchen before the experiment after she offered her help with Child Services.

Dot quickly leads the group’s attempts at survival and is able to keep it going for at least 23 days. In the present, Dot is still alive but she in danger just like the other members of the group.