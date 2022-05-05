Gretchen Klein

Season 1 spends a lot of time exploring Gretchen’s execution of the experiment. For Gretchen, the manufactured plane crash will help prove that women are the superior gender as they try to survive on the island.

The scientist isn’t able to predict every obstacle, which causes her increasing stress and puts the girls lives at risk several times. After the death of her first operative, flashbacks reveal that Gretchen recruited Nora after they met in prison. Gretchen was waiting to see her son — who was responsible for Nora’s ex-boyfriend’s death in a hazing incident.

In present time, Gretchen seems confident that the experiment will prove that women can thrive while creating their own society. However, Leah’s suspicions about her intentions threaten the future of The Dawn of Eve which introduces the boys’ island into the mix.