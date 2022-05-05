Leah Rilke

The experiment has its ups and downs for Leah, who slowly becomes the only person who questions their seemingly accidental predicament. Leah’s mental health takes a turn for the worse when she tries to run into the ocean to find help amid a breakdown.

After Rachel (Reign Edwards) gives her some of her pills to help calm her, Leah sleepwalks right into Nora’s (Helena Howard) conversation with Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths) and the team. Nora tries to end the experiment due to Leah’s suspicions, but the finale ends with everything at risk on the island.

In the present day scenes, Leah’s suspicions about their situation are confirmed by Shelby (Mia Healey), who slips her a note. When the power briefly goes out in the facility, Leah makes a run for it and discovers that they aren’t the only ones stuck in the bunker. There is another island that has eight boys struggling to survive called the Twilight of Adam project.