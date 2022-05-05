Nora Reid

After being revealed as the second operative, Nora struggles to keep her secret from Leah. Nora, who was originally caught speaking to the team, decides to trap Leah with a hole in the ground while awaiting extraction.

Leah manages to escape but doesn’t tell everyone else what happened before Nora jumps into the water to save Rachel. Based on the footage of the girls after their rescue, Nora doesn’t seem to be present at the facility, leading some fans to believe she didn’t make it.