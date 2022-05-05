Rachel Reid

During her time stranded on the island, Rachel slowly starts to develop a different perspective on her future. After battling an eating disorder, Rachel initially thought she would continue the habits in order to have a future in professional swimming.

As Rachel attempts to develop a healthier relationship with water — including a successful attempt to save Leah — she is seen swimming while a shark heads her way. According to the present timeline, Rachel loses her hand which seems to connect with the upcoming attack.