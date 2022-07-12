How Did the Stars Research Their Roles?

During an interview with TVLine in June 2022, Rodger said it was “an honor” to play young John Winchester in the series. “It also comes with its territory. We’ve got to take it real serious. We owe a lot to the fans, so we’ve got to be there and we’ve got to represent,” he added.

According to the actor, the show will put its own spin on the love story. “We’re going to give it to you in a cool way that you don’t quite expect,” Rodger shared, adding that the onscreen couple’s first meeting will be a “supernatural meet-cute.”