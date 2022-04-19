How Will the ‘Supernatural’ Mythology Be Featured?

“That’s kind of the exciting thing, in my opinion, is that the waypoints or the tentpoles that were established on the mothership, as we lovingly call it, those will get touched on,” Ackles told TVLine in April 2022 about the series’ mythological connection to the original show. “But we’ll get to those waypoints in a way that we probably didn’t expect. And that’s what we’re really having fun with is, like, the story is coming together. It’s not the washed version. It’s not the sugar-coated version of how mom and dad met. This is, like, what really happened.”

The actor teased: “But we do play into the moments that were discussed [previously] and that were talked about, just maybe in a slightly varied way that seems like, ‘Whoa, wait, we knew that happened, but I didn’t know that’s why it happened or that’s how it happened.’”