Will Jared Padalecki Be Involved?

After Padalecki voiced his issues with the spinoff, the Gilmore Girls alum offered an update on where his friendship with Jensen stands now.

“@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps,” he tweeted in June 2021. “Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily.”

Although Padalecki hasn’t been attached to the project yet, he is still on The CW. His series Walker is in its sophomore season and a prequel series also received a pilot order in February 2022.