Will There Be ‘Supernatural’ Cameos?

“In my mind, we all know what happened with the Spider-Man recently,” Ackles said during a July 2022 appearance on the “Supernatural Then and Now” podcast, referring to Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland all starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “That’s what I would like to see at some point: All the Johns.”

The actor and producer noted that he is rooting for Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Matt Cohen, who played different versions of John Winchester on the CW series, to appear on the spinoff. “I’m not a writer, I don’t know how to write that kind of stuff, but I certainly have planted that seed,” Ackles added. “So we’ll see what happens.”