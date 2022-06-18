Aiden Gillen

The Ireland native starred as Baltimore politician Tommy Carcetti, who started his career on the city council. Gillen went on to play Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish on Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2017. His other TV credits include Peaky Blinders, Project Blue Book and Mayor of Kingstown. In 2018, he played Queen’s former manager John Reid in the Oscar-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Gillen shares two children with ex-wife Olivia O’Flanagan. He has been dating Camille O’Sullivan since 2014.