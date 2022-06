Amy Ryan

The New York City native made her Wire debut in season 2 as port authority officer Beatrice Russell. Ryan went on to star in movies including Win Win, Birdman, Bridge of Spies, Beautiful Boy and Lost Girls. From 2008 to 2011, she played Holly Flax on The Office. Her other TV roles include High Maintenance, Broad City and Only Murders in the Building.

The Oscar nominee shares daughter Gracie with husband Eric Slovin, whom she wed in 2011.