Andre Royo

Royo appeared as the recovering addict and police informant Reginald “Bubbles” Cousins. He reunited with Harris on Empire, in which he played Thirsty Rawlings, who was Lucious Lyon’s (Terrence Howard) lawyer. His other TV roles include Fringe, Kingdom, Masters of Sex, Truth Be Told and With Love.

The Spectacular Now actor married Jane Choi, with whom he shares daughter Stella, in November 1997. In June 2020, Choi filed for divorce.