Clarke Peters

The New York City native appeared as stoic BPD detective Lester Freamon. In 2014, he reunited with Reddick in John Wick. He also starred alongside Pierce in Simon’s series Treme. His other film and TV roles include Person of Interest, True Detective, Da 5 Bloods, His Dark Materials and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. In 2022, he played Josiah Falls in the Apple TV+ series The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Peters shares two children with ex-wife Janine Martyne. He also has a son, Joe Jacobs, with ex Joanna Jacobs. Their son Guppy died of a kidney tumor in 1992 at age 4. He and wife Penny Peters share son Max.