Dominic West

The U.K. native played Detective Jimmy McNulty in all five seasons of the show. He went on to star in films including John Carter, Johnny English Reborn, Colette, Tomb Raider and Downton Abbey: A New Era. From 2014 to 2019, he played Noah Solloway on The Affair, a role which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. His other TV credits include The Pursuit of Love and The Hour. He is set to play Prince Charles in seasons 5 and 6 of Netflix’s The Crown.

West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald, with whom he shares four children, since 2010. He also shares a daughter with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor. In October 2020, the 300 star was spotted kissing Lily James, but he and FitzGerald later released a statement confirming that they are “very much still together.”