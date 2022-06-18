Idris Elba

After playing Stringer Bell, Elba went on to rack up credits in films including American Gangster, Obsessed, Thor, Prometheus, Star Trek Beyond, The Suicide Squad and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. Elba earned four Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the titular character on Luther and won a Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe for his performance. He is also an accomplished musician, having released several mixtapes and regularly performing as a DJ.

Elba was married to Hanne Nørgaard from 1999 to 2003 and to Sonya Nicole Hamlin for four months in 2006. He shares one daughter with Hamlin and a son with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth. The Pacific Rim star has been married to Sabrina Dhowre since 2019.