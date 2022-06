Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The Goodfellas actor starred as corrupt politician Clay Davis. He is a frequent collaborator of Spike Lee, having appeared in Chi-Raq, BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods (alongside fellow Wire alum Peters). In 2022, he voiced Commander Burnside in Disney’s Lightyear. Whitlock Jr.’s numerous TV credits include Atlanta, Veep and Your Honor.