Jim True-Frost

True-Frost appeared as the initially incompetent detective Roland “Prez” Pryzbylewski. Like Pierce and Peters, he returned to the Simon fold in Treme. His other TV credits include Boardwalk Empire, Yellowstone, Hostages, Madam Secretary and Manifest. In 2022, he had a guest starring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The Saint Frances actor shares two children with his wife, Cora True-Frost.