John Doman

Doman appeared as police superintendent William Rawls. The Philadelphia native later starred in Rizzoli & Isles, Borgia, Person of Interest, Gotham and The Boys. He also reunited with West as Bruce Butler in The Affair.

The ER alum was married to Linda Lee Rudloff from 1981 until her death in 2014. He tied the knot with Elizabeth Donnelly in 2019.