Lance Reddick

The Baltimore native played Cedric Daniels, who supervised the police department’s narcotics unit. He later appeared in TV series including Lost, Fringe, The Blacklist, Bosch, Paradise PD and Resident Evil. His many film roles include White House Down, Jonah Hex, John Wick and Godzilla vs. Kong. In 2023, he is set to reprise his role as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Reddick has been married to Stephanie Day since 2011.