Michael B. Jordan

The Friday Night Lights alum had a small but memorable role as Wallace, who was shot on orders from Stringer Bell. Jordan went on to star in Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Just Mercy and Without Remorse. In 2022, he is set to appear in Creed III alongside fellow Wire alum Harris.

From 2020 to 2022, the Fantastic Four star dated Lori Harvey.