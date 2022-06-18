Michael K. Williams

The New York City native appeared as stick-up man Omar Little, one of the most well-known characters from The Wire. Williams went on to play Albert “Chalky” White on Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014. He also starred in 12 Years a Slave, Inherent Vice, Motherless Brooklyn, Lovecraft Country and When They See Us, and he hosted two seasons of a Vice docuseries titled Black Market With Michael K. Williams.

In September 2021, Williams died of a drug overdose at age 54. He did not have any biological children, but he helped raise chef Karim Anderson and his siblings Elijah and Chanel.