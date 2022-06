Wendell Pierce

Pierce starred as William “Bunk” Moreland, a Baltimore detective who was BFFs with McNulty. He reunited with The Wire cocreator David Simon for Treme, which aired on HBO from 2010 to 2013. The Waiting to Exhale actor has also appeared in films and TV shows including Suits, Ray Donovan, Horrible Bosses, Selma and Bad Moms. In 2012, he appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning play Clybourne Park.