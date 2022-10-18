‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

What Is the Plot Synopsis of ‘The Witcher’ Season 3?

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich has revealed the upcoming third season of Netflix’s The Witcher will be adapted from Time of Contempt, the second book in the fantasy series from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. That gives us a lot of information right there on what’s going on in The Continent and what to expect from the cast members.

The first season was a prequel of sorts based on several short storylines that took place before the events of Sapkowski’s Witcher novels. The second season was an adaptation of Blood of Elves, which was the first book in the Witcher saga.

In Time of Contempt, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) head to Aretuza, but they’re ultimately separated.

In the novel, readers learn more about these three characters. The pasts of each become more fleshed out as the story progresses.

Meanwhile, the royalty of the Northern Kingdoms is preparing for war against Nilfgaard. These monarchs believe they have the element of surprise on their side – though, the Emperor of Nilfgaard knows what’s coming and is ready for battle.

Spoilers based on set photos from the third season reveal a battle between Geralt and Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (played by Mahesh Jadu). These photos have reminded readers of a fight described in Time of Contempt.

In the book, Vilgefortz wants Geralt to join him in the battle between the Northern Kingdoms and Nilfgaard. The two characters ultimately have a showdown and Geralt experiences his first real defeat, where he sustains lasting injuries.