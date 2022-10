When Will ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Debut?

The third season was first announced by Netflix on September 25, 2021, but left fans wondering when it would actually debut.

At Tudum 2022, Netflix’s global fan event in September 2022, lead actor Cavill announced season 3 will be released during summer 2023.

The Witcher spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, will debut on December 25, 2022.