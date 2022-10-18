‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Who Is Henry Cavill?

Cavill plays the lead role of Geralt, but he’s most well-known as Superman in films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League (both the 2017 theatrical version and 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League).

Other noteworthy credits include Mission Impossible: Fallout, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Immortals.

He’s also no stranger to working with Netflix, having appeared as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes.

Right now, there’s a lot of speculation about whether or not he’ll return to that heroic role as Geralt for future Witcher seasons.