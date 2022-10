Who Is Joey Batey?

Batey plays Jaskier in The Witcher. According to his bio on IMDb, this British actor is originally from Newcastle upon Tyne.

He’s previously appeared in productions like Lucky Man, Knightfall and The War of the Worlds TV miniseries, which also featured fellow costar Freya Allan.

Batey also composes music, receiving his first composing credit in ˆ’s second season. Jaskier had three songs: Burn Butcher Burn, Whoreson Prison Blues, and The Golden One.