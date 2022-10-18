‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Who Will Be in ‘The Witcher’ Season 3?

We know Cavill is returning as Geralt, Allan is back as Ciri and Chalotra reprises her role as Yennefer. And, of course, Batey will be back as Jaskier.

We also know the following characters from The Witcher season 2 will play important roles in the third season. This includes Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke and Bart Edwards as Emperor Emhyr.

But we also know who won’t be in it.

Chris Fulton, who played fire mage Rience, has reportedly been recast. Sam Woolf seems to be taking over the role, though the reason is unknown.